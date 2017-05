Nicki had to have known this picture would cause speculation. She posted a pic of what seems to be a dinner date and assumptions ensued. Check it out below. Are we reading too deep into it?

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT