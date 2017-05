Bryson Tiller has resurfaced with three new tracks.

The crossover hip-hop and soul artist has returned with three new songs: “Honey,” “Somethin Tells Me,” and “Get Mine” featuring Young Thug. For all intended purposes, these seem like tracks we can expect on Tiller’s next album titled True to Self, which is slated for a June 23 release.

Anyhoo, enjoy the three singles below. Tell us what you think?