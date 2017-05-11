Listen to New Danny Brown Track “Kool-Aid”

May 11, 2017 7:58 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Danny Brown, DJ Shadow, HBO, Nas, Silicon Valley

This is the second song off the upcoming soundtrack to HBO’s show Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley is a hit comedic show that you can see on HBO. Truthfully, it’s one of the freshest television series on right now. One of the things Silicon Valley is known for his putting out dope soundtracks of songs they’ve used on the show for their fans.

I don’t know who picks the music for the show but they continue to crush it. The last single to drop was a track produced by DJ Shadow featuring Nas called Systematic.

Enjoy this newest track Kool-Aid from Danny Brown.

