A$AP Rocky drops a new energetic track with the help of some friends.

Rocky chose to debut the song on Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio early this morning. The track is called RAF and it features an all-star cast of artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and the host himself Frank Ocean.

Here’s the kicker. There are two versions of the track down below. Each has a different verse and tempo from Frank Ocean. Give it a listen!