Tickets On The :10s – Win Tix To Nobody Safe Tour Starring Future

The SOLD OUT “Nobody Safe Tour” starring Future and more, presented by Hot 93.7 is coming to the XFinity Theater this month, and we’re teaming with Stone Academy to give you ten chances a day to win tickets!

We’re throwin’ caution to the wind at the “Nobody’s Safe Tour” starring Future, Migos, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz, and more all on one stage, live Saturday May 20th at the XFinity Theater in Hartford. The show is SOLD OUT, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win ten in minutes after the hour every hour on Monday thru Friday 9:10am to 6:10pm

When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets On The :10s brought to you by Stone Academy!