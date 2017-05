This is the first single of the Section.80 album to reach certified gold status.

Kendrick’s A.D.H.D. single off his first classic album Section.80 went gold. It’s a great achievement considering the album was released before his good kid, m.A.A.d city fame. It’s one of my favorite Kendrick songs, so I’m glad to see this track get the accolade.

If you haven’t heard it before, or just want to listen to it again, do yourself a favor and press play!