Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Says Kanye West is Hilarious

By Abby Hassler

Stephanie Shepherd isn’t a Kardashian, but she has been Kim’s assistant for the past four years. In a recent interview with Refinery 29, Shepherd spoke about how she has been there for Kim K for everything from her wedding to putting together North West’s first strollers.

While Shepherd spends her days looking after one of the world’s most recognizable celebrities, she revealed a secret about Kim’s husband Kanye West: He’s hilarious.

“I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is,” she said. “Do people know that he’s funny? I know everyone thinks he’s so deep and serious, but he’s also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing, and sometimes I’m like, Is this inappropriate that I’m laughing so hard? But he’s just so f—— hilarious, he has these one-liners, and he’s just so unfiltered. He makes me laugh so hard, but he’s also truly the hardest-working man I’ve ever met.”