Kendrick Lamar Painting to Grace U.S. Capitol Building

Kendrick Lamar’s likeness will grace the U.S. Capitol Building.
Related: Kendrick Lamar Crashes The Weeknd’s L.A. Concert
Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado won the annual District Congressional Art Competition for high school students with a portrait of the Compton rapper, titled “Utmost Appreciation.” The painting will be on display for one year.
Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton announced the winner and shared the artwork via his social media accounts.
Check out the winning painting below.
Congratulations to the 1st and 2nd place winners of the 2017 3rd District Congressional Art Competition! The 1st place honor went to Tiona Cordova, a senior at Centennial High School in Pueblo. The 2nd place honor went to Kenda Yund, a sophomore at Creede High School. The panel of judges had a tough task of selecting a winner. All of the works submitted were impressive!
Comments are closed.