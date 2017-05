T-Wayne is finally out and ready for all to stream!

This album between the two has been long rumored, almost going back a couple of years. So, it’s refreshing to see both T-Pain and Lil Wayne stick it through by finishing the project and pushing out to the fans. Â Dipped in all its auto-tune bliss, T-Wayne is an 8-track collaboration filled with uptempo beats and catchy hooks.

Stream the entire project below.