Quavo Details What He’d Do If He Were President

Quavo for prez!

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Quavo was asked the simple question of what he’d do as president of the country. The Migos front man went into describing what his first list of priorities would be.

Quavo went on to say:

“On my first day in office as President Quavo, I’d move my whole family into the White House.” He continued, adding ”Second, I’d pull all the troops back. Third, I’d raise the minimum wage to a good, nice amount so people get paid.”

It’s good to see that Quavo is a man of the people, caring that folks get paid. Maybe some of our legislators can learn a thing or two from him. Hell, even a trap rapper knows the minimum wage should be higher!