5 Best Songs on Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘The King And I’

By Rahul Lal

Faith Evans has released The King and I, a record of collaborative tracks with her late husband and iconic rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

The project also features guest spots from Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss and more.

Hearing Big’s voice again is amazing. Here are our five favorites from The King and I.

“Ten Wife Commandments”

Faith takes a similar approach to Beyonce on “If I Were a Boy” or Ciara on “Like A Boy” by switching the roles and turning Big’s classic song into her own rules to keep her man in line.

“Lovin’ You For Life” featuring Lil’ Kim

When I first looked at the track list and saw both Faith and Lil’ Kim on a track together entitled “Lovin’ You For Life,” I raised my eyebrows and couldn’t put them down for a while. Faith starts the track off with her angelic voice leading into a verse from Big’s song “Miss U” before going back to a beautiful hook. Sometimes you realize that there are combinations that were meant to be and when you hear Kim rap, you realize that she was the musical peanut butter to Big’s jelly.

“Take Me There” featuring Sheek Louch and Styles P

This is the type of song that makes you realize just how different the landscape of hip-hop was 20 years ago. Two-thirds of The Lox teamed back up on this track to give a bit of old-school love for Big by hitting us with some classic NYC lyricism.

“NYC” feat. Jadakiss

Speaking of The Lox, let’s listen to the third member as he raps along with Big’s historic verse in “Mumbling and Whispering.” Jadakiss paints a picture of him, Faith and Biggie against the world. The thing that makes this track so special is the unique, raspy voice of Jadakiss. Whether you’re listening to his classic hits or his newer songs, that voice is unmistakable. Faith pays tribute to another New York legend, Jay-Z, by singing the hook in the melody of his memorable song “Heart Of The City.”

“A Little Romance”

Biggie’s verse from “F– You Tonight” seems to fit in perfectly with his wife’s tantalizing voice. The duo come together to bring a whole new meaning to the song that originally featured R. Kelly.