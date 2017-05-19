Travis Scott Selling Mugshot T-Shirts

By Abby Hassler

Travis Scott was arrested following his concert in Arkansas on May 13 and the rapper has come up with a creative way to capitalize on the incident.

For the next 48 hours, Scott is selling t-shirts featuring his mugshot. The back of the shirt reads “Free the Rage” in all caps. The shirts are on sale on his website for $45. Fans need to hurry and snag one before they’re gone.

Scott allegedly encouraged fans to rush the stage and was subsequently charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Check out the t-shirt below.