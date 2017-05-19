Winning Weekend: Win Tix To See Katt Williams

On June 2nd, Katt Williams will take the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, and all this weekend you can win tickets to be in the building.

Legendary stand-up comedian, world-renowned actor, rapper and vanguard in an elite category of professionally-touring comics, KATT WILLIAMS has developed a career seeded with thousands of stage shows in sold-out arenas, a laundry list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. As he approaches his 20th anniversary in the business, the veteran entertainer known for his insightful, often polarizing material gears up to embark on his next tour, Conspiracy Theory, with a renewed sense of self, yet the exact same mode of operation that turned the once emancipated teenager into a household name— comedy on his own terms.

Tickets are on sale now at foxwoods.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all day Saturday and Sunday. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!