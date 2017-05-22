2Pac Vocals on Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3” is Hauntingly Good

May 22, 2017 7:24 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: 2pac, Lil Uzi Vert

Some mad producer decided to remix XO TOUR Llif3 with 2Pac’s vocals. Here’s something you thought you wouldn’t hear in your lifetime. That’s 2Pac on a Lil Uzi Vert track. Now there’s no surprise that something could happen like this considering how far we’ve come with technology and software ingenuity.

The Pac vocals used to replace Uzi Vert’s was from his song “Sleep.” You can hear his lyrics over top a fresh animation of his face in the XO TOUR Llif3 video. It’s amazing how his lyrics go with the style of the beat. It just proves how timeless Pac’s bars is.

Check out this ingenious mashup down below (original video underneath).

