Drake And Tory Lanez End Beef Over Phone

For years it seemed like Drake paved the way for many Toronto artists to step into the game and even granted them a platform to be signed to his label OVO. I always felt there beef stemmed from Drake not embracing Tory Lanez whom is also from Toronto. Well a picture surfaced over the weekend of the two together claiming the beef is over and the two are on great terms. How did this beef end? Well a mutual friend of the two rappers got the two on the phone to hash out there differences and it seems like it was all over something very petty. Back in 2015 Tory called out Drake for referring to Toronto as the 6. He felt it was corny seeing that the area code is 416. Regardless of it all does this mean new music soon!?

