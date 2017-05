After a series of tweets that we all considered a joke, this movie is actually in the works!

Netflix is officially making this film project pairing Rihanna with Lupita Nyong’o that all came from these tweets. Ava DuVernay (Selma) will direct, and Issa Rae (Insecure) is writing the screenplay.

According to sources, Netflix landed the project in a very aggressive bid, beating out multiple other suitors.

Click here for more.