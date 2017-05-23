Congrats Peele!

With the smash box office history-making movie Get Out continuing to stay successful has opened the lane for another Universal Pictures/Peele movie. Another thriller is on the way written, directed and produced by Jordan Peele’s. He singed a contract earlier this month to produce several films for Universal and his next movie with Monkeypaw Productions is set for March 15th, 2019. His successful Get Out movie rang in more than $150 million at the box office in the matter of weeks. The movie is set to release on Blu-Ray this Tuesday with an alternate ending. Grab it here.