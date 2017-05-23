Manet Easy Chair Channels a Beanbag and French Fries

This chair is like sitting in a fancy batch of french fries.

If you’re into interior design and making your crib look dope, then what better than something like this in your sitting area? Just imagine the crazy reactions from friends and family once they see this thing. Bananas!

The inspiration for the design is to help provide a comfort that makes you feel like you’re being hugged by the chair. This is due to the soft pillow that bends and compresses to accommodate the sitter. That being said, check out a video and some more photos below.

Source: Yanko Design