Gucci Mane Preps New Album ‘Drop Top Wop’

By Abby Hassler

Gucci Mane plans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his prison release in style. The Atlanta rapper took to social media to announce he will release his new album, Drop Top Wop, on Friday (May 26).

“May 26 last year I walked outta prison! May 26 this year I’m dropping#DropTopWOP,” Mane wrote.

In the post, he included a handwritten version of the LP’s tracklist, which features collaborations with Migos’ Offset, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and Young Dolph.

The rapper also shared the album’s cover art in a separate post, announcing the record will drop at 10:17 a.m. This record will be his follow up to 2016’s Everybody Looking, Woptober and The Return of East Atlanta Santa.

Mane spent three years in a federal prison for gun and drug charges.

#DropTopWOP 10:17AM #1017 5/26/17 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 24, 2017 at 7:19am PDT