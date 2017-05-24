Is DJ Khaled Taking L.A. Reid’s Spot at Epic?

May 24, 2017 1:14 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: DJ Khaled

Ever since L.A. Reid’s sudden exit from Epic Records, DJ Khaled is reportedly looking to fill Reid’s shoes as Chairman of Epic Records.

He said, “I make more happen than anyone in the game, why would I not be considered to run the label?’”

Some may think the idea is a bit far fetched and have even said that Khaled is just “hype” because he’s a DJ.  He’s up against several experienced “executive types” also looking to fill the vacancy.  Khaled is a DJ, yes, but curates music and executive produces.  He has an ear for music and does a good job putting artists together on his records.  I guess the question is, is it enough to take over?

 

 

