Justin Bieber performed his own take on Kendrick Lamar’s latest single “Humble,” at exclusive NYC nightclub 1 Oak.

Best line in Bieber’s remix: “I’m that new Jason Bourne, reborn, a revelation.”

During the same gig, Bieber also performed his feature on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” but had a little trouble remembering his Spanish lines.

