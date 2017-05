Comedian and SNL cast member Leslie Jones is hosting her very first major awards show with BET! She’s joining the ranks of Chris Rock, Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart, and Chris Tucker as the newest host of the BET Awards.

Interested to see the energy she brings and what skits they come up with.

The BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.