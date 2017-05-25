Meek Mill Sued for Connecticut Concert Shooting

Meek mill is being sued over the fatal concert shooting at the Oakdale in December where two people were killed and two were injured. Family members of Travis Ward, who lost his life, and Nathan Mitchell, who was injured are apart of the lawsuit. The families are suing the venue and meek mill for negligence and misconduct for failing to provide adequate security at the venue. They’re also accusing Meek’s lyrics of inciting violence. They’re allegedly seeking more $15k in damages.