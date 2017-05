By Abby Hassler

T-Pain dropped a new single, “F.B.G.M,” today (May 26) which features a collaboration with Brooklyn rapper Young M.A.

The track, which is an acronym for f— b—— get money, is the first single off his upcoming album, OBLiViON, which will arrive later this year.

The cut follows the artists’ recently released T-Wayne mixtape, a collaboration with Lil Wayne.

Listen to the explicit “F.B.G.M.” here.