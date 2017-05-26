Win a VIP Experience to the ‘Best Buddies Kick Off Event’ Hosted by Guy Fieri at Foxwoods

May 26, 2017 1:00 AM

Win a VIP experience to the Best Buddies Kick Off Event on Thursday June 1st at Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen located in Foxwoods Resort Casino!

This VIP event is hosted by Guy Fieri. Tickets include food and beverage, plus entry to the Guy cooking with best buddies food and wine festival, happening on Friday June 2nd at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, MA.

Tickets for the VIP event benefit Best Buddies and can be purchased at foxwoods.com/guy-fieri… but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with the Hot Morning Crew this morning.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the VIP event!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid Fresh

Listen Live