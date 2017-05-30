Ariana Grande is Going Back to Manchester and Bringing Friends

Ariana Grande has had a really rough week since the bombing in Manchester. She felt like it was her fault. She plans on paying all of the victims’ medical bills. Now, she’s taken it a step further and plans to lead a concert honoring and raising funds for victims. She’ll be joined by Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Madonna is also rumored to be a possible performer.

“…we won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Congrats to Ariana for putting her pain into her work.

