Ariana Grande is Going Back to Manchester and Bringing Friends

May 30, 2017 1:18 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Ariana grande

Ariana Grande has had a really rough week since the bombing in Manchester.  She felt like it was her fault.  She plans on paying all of the victims’ medical bills.  Now, she’s taken it a step further and plans to lead a concert honoring and raising funds for victims.  She’ll be joined by Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Madonna is also rumored to be a possible performer.

“…we won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Congrats to Ariana for putting her pain into her work.

Click here for more.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Just Announced! Ticket Presale Starts Wednesday!!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live