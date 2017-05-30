Chance The Rapper For President?

EBONY Magazine:

“I would never run for any office or government position,” he said. “I’m not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done. There’s a lot of favors, and a lot of people are held back by their intentions of being re-elected or the things that they owe their party or constituents.”

Chance thinks the voice he has as an artist is just as important. “I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter,” he added.

