HOT JAM 2017 Starring CHANCE THE RAPPER

May 30, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper

HOT 93.7 is heating up summer with HOT JAM 2017 starring CHANCE THE RAPPER with special guests Kyle, PnB Rock, and ANoyd!

GRAMMY Award winner CHANCE THE RAPPER is coming to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, performing all his hits live for one night only, Friday July 21st.

Get your tickets to see CHANCE THE RAPPER and more starting this Friday June 2nd at 10am at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000… or keep it locked for your chance to win.

Be the FIRST to purchase your tickets with HOT 93.7’s exclusive presale on Wednesday May 31st at 10am to Thursday June 1st at 10pm.  CLICK HERE and enter code Chance to be among the FIRST to get your tickets!!

It’s HOT JAM 2017 starring CHANCE THE RAPPER with special guests Kyle, PnB Rock, and ANoyd live Friday July 21st at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Brought to you by Stone Academy – classes starting soon, learn more at stone.edu, and Connecticut’s official concert connection, HOT 93.7.

HOT 93.7’s HOT JAM

CHANCE THE RAPPER

With special guests Kyle, PnB Rock, and ANoyd

Brought to you by Stone Academy

Friday, July 21st   8pm

XFINITY THEATRE

61 Savitt Way | Hartford, CT

Tickets On Sale Friday June 2 at 10am

LiveNation.com | Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates and times subject to change

