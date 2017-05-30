Joey Badass Announces Dates for Upcoming European Tour

Joey Bada$$ is touring Europe for several weeks toward the end of the year
The New York-born artist is putting in some serious work lately. For starters, he reprised his character in season 3 of the hit USA Network show Mr. Robot. In addition, he recently dropped his album and he’s currently touring the States on the Everybody tour with Logic.
Check out Bada$$’ European tour dates below:
10/21 Motion, Bristol – UK
10/24 O2 Kentish Town Forum, London – UK
10/25 Birmingham O2 Institute 1, Birmingham – UK
10/26 Manchester Albert Hall, Manchester – UK
10/27 Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh – UK
10/30 Olympia, Dublin – IE
10/31 Trix, Antwerp – BE
11/2 Elysee-Montmartre, Paris – FR
11/3 Paradiso, Amsterdam – NL
11/7 Dynamo, Zurich – CH
11/8 Arena Vienna, Vienna – AT
11/9 Theaterfabrik, Munich – DE
11/11 Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin – DE
11/12 Essigfabrik, Cologne – DE
11/14 Vega, Copenhagen – DK
11/15 Nobelberget, Stockholm – SE
11/16 Vulkan Arena, Oslo – NO
11/18 Nosturi, Helsinki – FI