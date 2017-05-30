Reebok Bringing Back Iverson’s Answer IV in Limited Edition Playoff Pack

NBA legend Allen Iverson’s iconic Answer IV shoe is dropping around this year’s Finals.

Poor Ty Lue, dude can’t seem to shake that dreaded night of the 2001 NBA Finals. The night when Allen Iverson stepped over him after hitting a game-clinching jump shot to steal game 1 from the heavily favorite Los Angeles Lakers. The moment was so iconic, that it’s now called the “step-over.”

Well, Reebok has decided to release the sneaker ahead of this year’s NBA Finals in a limited edition playoff pack. There will only be 500 made and each pack will come with special packaging which has the step over printed all over it and a sweatband.

An official launch date has yet to be announced, but we all assume that date is imminent due to the NBA Finals starting this Thursday. Check out some more images below!