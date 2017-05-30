Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI

Early Monday morning, Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Woods was picked up around 3 a.m. in Jupiter and was released a few hours later at 10:50 a.m.

Upon release, Tiger Woods claims that he wasn’t drinking, it was his medication he’s been prescribed from a back surgery he had back in April.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”