Kevin Hart and T.I. are making major moves out here. The two are partnering up for a new T.V. series on Showtime. According to Deadline, The Studio is a music themed office comedy that will chronicle the day-to-day and night-to-night antics that happen in a music recording studio, the people who work in this very unorthodox office place and the conversations you have when your peak work hours are from midnight to 6 AM.

