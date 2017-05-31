Rich Homie Quan Could Face 30 Years in Prison

By Abby Hassler

Rich Homie Quan seemed to be hitting a streak of good luck by dropping his Back To Basics project in April and signing a deal with Motown records/Capitol Music Group in February.

This changed this past weekend when TMZ reported the rapper was arrested and detained by police officers on the way to Club Liquids in Wadley, Georgia. He and five others were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs.

Related: Questlove Defends Rich Homie Quan’s Blunder of Biggie Lyrics

Though Quan doesn’t have to face the weapons charge, the arrest report indicates the Atlanta rapper was booked for felony possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. He is being held in jail until Friday’s bond hearing. Quann’s alleged combined crimes have the potential to send him down the river for 30 years.