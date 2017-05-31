Travis Scott – Way Back (Music Video)

I need fake people to get WAY BACK!

Travis Scott has never let you forget were he is from. The Houston rapper has added Houston influence in his music as far back as his Owl Pharaoh mixtapes. His best project to date ‘Bird In The Trap Sing Mcknight’ has been the soundtrack to my life since it dropped and im super excited to hear he’s gearing up for a new album soon. One of my favorite records on the album “Way Back” got the visual treatment today featuring Houston NBA star James Harden. Check it out below.

