Meek Mill Drops New Single, ‘Whatever You Need’

By Robyn Collins

Meek Mill has teamed up with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign for the new single, “Whatever You Need,” produced by DJ Mustard.

The soulful, slow-paced song samples ’90s group Tony! Toné! Toni’s “Whatever You Want” between the verses.

The North Philadelphia-based rapper will co-headline with Yo Gotti on a nationwide Against All Odds Tour. The tour will also feature special guests, including YFN Lucci and Moneybagg Yo.

The Against All Odds tour kicks off on July 5 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through August 8 in Seattle.

Recently, Meek released “Glow Up,” and the three-song project #MeekendMusic.

Check out the explicit “Whatever You Need” here.