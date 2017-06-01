‘Sister, Sister’ Sitcom is Making a Come Back

Tia Mowry-Hardict sat with Nylon magazine to discuss upcoming career moves. She confirmed that a ‘Sister, Sister’ revival is actually happening. They’re trying to find the right people to work with but it all things are in motion.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she said. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

No word on the story line yet but it will be interesting to see how they translate that 90s classic to a modern day story.