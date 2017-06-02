Chance the Rapper Charity Contributions

June 2, 2017 7:13 AM By Genesis Robles
chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper makes a statement on the show, “the View,” speaking on his upbringing, his involvement with charity work, social activism, and LeBron James! Chance touched the hearts of many when he announced that he would be donating 1 million dollars to Chicago public schools, I mean wow! He really is a role model for young aspiring artists. The young rapper from Chicago has won 3 Grammys, numerous awards, has collaborated with several artists such as: Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and many others. Check out this video to see more!

