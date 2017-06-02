Jay-Z Nephew Talks Basketball and Hov Shooting His Dad

Jay-Z’s nephew in an interview talks about his basketball future and his uncle.

As a 4-star recruit, Nahziah Carter has a high ceiling when it comes to the sport of basketball. Dude plays in a prestigious high school in Rochester, New York, and for a top AAU team. However, what many people don’t know about him is he is the nephew to perhaps the greatest rapper of all-time.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, many questions were asked, but one stood out the most. The sports publication asked about that infamous song Jay-Z admitted to shooting his father over a dispute (Hov’s older brother), Nahziah Carter had this to say:

“My father tells me some great stories from when they were growing up, and so does my grandma, but they don’t really talk about that one too much. My dad did something and they fought, but we don’t talk about it. My brothers and my sisters all know. Honestly, we usually laugh about it. I don’t know why, but we find it kind of funny. I mean, Jay-Z shot our dad. That’s pretty crazy.”

Pretty crazy when you think about it, huh? Well, this should be more validation that Jay-Z lives his raps, and not witness and scribble his life in a notepad.