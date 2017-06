Kathy Griffin’s life has taken a turn for the worst since that picture of her holding Donald Trump’s severed head. She’s lost jobs, including her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN. She did a press conference with her lawyer by her side as they addressed this issue that wont go away. They even went as far to say that the Trump family bullied her and was the reason she was fired. Do you think the Trump family single handedly ruined Kathy’s life? Check out the video below.