Mehgan James Denies Dating Rob Kardashian – ‘We All Know Who Has The Media On Their Payroll’

So who is lying!?

Sources close to Rob Kardashian and Mehgan James confirmed with big publications like PEOPLE that the two were seeing each other. Now the sources Rob and Mehgan both spoke out today denying the romance. Rob tweeted that the two aren’t dating and that he actually doesn’t even know her. Mehgan took to her social today saying,

“Although I’ve been advised not to say anything, I will say, I’m only ‘Megan something,’ ” she wrote. “I don’t control the media but we all know who does.”

“I’m just as confused as everyone else,” she added.

“I’m CLEARLY not dating Rob, nor have I ever confirmed that I was,” she wrote. “You all just so happen to believe everything you read. I posted one pair of Arthur George socks 2/3 weeks ago & now all of a sudden I’m a home wrecker, a fraud, a hoe … etc.”

“I do not control the media, BUT we all know who has the media on their payroll,” she continued. “Sooo … don’t point any fingers this way! I’m just ‘Megan something’ that most of you ‘never heard of.’ I don’t have that type of power. I was just as confused as anyone else and was told not to even entertain it.”

