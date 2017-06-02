MTV Cribs is Returning, But on Snapchat

MTV is bringing back one of its most popular shows to Snapchat

This is great news for those of us who enjoyed watching the show in its heyday. MTV bringing the show to a wildly-popular social media platform like Snapchat just makes all the sense in the world. Celebrities love telling their stories through Snaps, so it’s only right they show how they’re living, by showing off all their wealth. And what better way to display that than letting people see your crib?

New episodes will be on Snapchat Discover and are set to expire in 48 hours after they are published. The first episode will feature Steve Aoki for June 3, while the next two will see Nyjah Houston and Von Miller slated for June 10 and 17, respectively.

Who’s excited for the return of Cribs?