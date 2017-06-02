PnB Rock Purchased A Mercedes Benz Coupe For The Man That Saved Him From Being Homeless

Hot Jam 2017 artist PnB Rock is all about loyalty. From being homeless in Philadelphia to breaking barriers to follow his dreams he was put up as a gamble by Atlantic records A&R Orlando Wharton when he took a chance on PnB and changed both of their lives. Yesterday PnB Rock took to his instagram showing off his loyalty to the man who saved him from being homeless and bought him a $125,000 Mercedes Benz. Check out the IG posts below and make sure you get your Hot Jam 2017 tickets here to see PnB Rock LIVE alongside Chance The Rapper, Kyle, ANoyd & More!
