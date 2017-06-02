Rihanna, Thick or Nah?

June 2, 2017 9:43 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: rihanna

Lady in black: Rihanna cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers and her favorite player LeBron James on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California

Rihanna was spotted courtside heckling Kevin Durant. Some people think she gained too much weight. I think she looks perfect. Thoughts?

Click the link to see more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4565182/Rihanna-steals-NBA-Finals-heckles-Kevin-Durant.html

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Tickets On Sale TODAY @ 10am!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live