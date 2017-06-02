Rihanna, Thick or Nah?
June 2, 2017 9:43 AM
By Genesis Robles
Genesis Robles
Rihanna was spotted courtside heckling Kevin Durant. Some people think she gained too much weight. I think she looks perfect. Thoughts?
Click the link to see more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4565182/Rihanna-steals-NBA-Finals-heckles-Kevin-Durant.html
IG @therealGenesisRobles | FACEBOOK genesis.robles.58323
Genesis is the newest member of the all new Hot Morning Crew with DJ Buck, Nancy B, and Stevey Newnez! She is a CSB Grad and only 18... what a bright future ahead! #HartfordGirlMore from Genesis Robles