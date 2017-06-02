Rihanna Won Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

June 2, 2017 4:50 PM By DJ Meechie

ezra shaw getty images Rihanna Won Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

MVP Rihanna!

Golden State Warriors might of defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers but the real winner of the night was Rihanna. Rihanna became the talk of  Game 1 of the NBA Finals when she sat courtside to the big game. She had announcer Jeff Van Gundy distracted, was courtside dabbing and even heckled Kevin Durant yelling “Brick!” while he was at the free throw line.  seemed to be much more preoccupied with Rihanna’s appearance at the game. Honestly who can blame them. Check out the tweets and videos below.

