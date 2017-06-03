Stream Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester to headline a special ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert on Sunday 4 June.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan are all confirmed to perform.

Proceeds from the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack on Grande’s concert on May 22.

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm ET.