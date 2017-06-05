Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert Success

Only 2 weeks after the unfortunate attack outside of her concert in Manchester, Ariana Grande went back and held a huge benefit concert for all the victims and people affected by it. Many thought that after the London Bridge attacks that happened this weekend, both performers and concertgoers would change their mind about going. The UK actually encouraged people not to go because they were concerned something else would go wrong. The second attack didn’t deter the crowd, as they came in droves amounting to 55,000 people. Pharell, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Justin Timberlake and her rapper boyfriend, Mac Miller were among the many celebrities that came to perform and support.

The “One Love Manchester” raised $12m so and its expected to go higher.