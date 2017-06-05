Bella Thorne Goes Braless To Show Off New Piercing

Bella Thorne is letting go!
With her short fling with Scott Disick over, the 19 year old actress Bella Thorne is turning heads and rekindling the flame with her ex boyfriend 25 year old actor Gregg Sulkin. Over the weekend the actress was spotted at Peppermint Club in West Hollywood wearing a sheer top sans bra showing off her nipple ring, a racy top with white boots and black track pants. This is nothing shy from her scandalous metallic gown from Cannes, France. Check out the picture below.
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA – Bella Thorne kicks off the weekend with a bang as she and her friends hit up The Peppermint Club on a night out. Bella goes bra free in nothing but a sheer top and satin track pants as she dashes to their ride. The actress shows off her full and ample cleavage and piercing as she bares all for the world to see. Ever confident, Bella keeps her head high and embraces her risque fashion move to start her weekend off. Shot on 06/02/17.
