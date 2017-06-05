Bella Thorne Goes Braless To Show Off New Piercing

Bella Thorne is letting go!

With her short fling with Scott Disick over, the 19 year old actress Bella Thorne is turning heads and rekindling the flame with her ex boyfriend 25 year old actor Gregg Sulkin. Over the weekend the actress was spotted at Peppermint Club in West Hollywood wearing a sheer top sans bra showing off her nipple ring, a racy top with white boots and black track pants. This is nothing shy from her scandalous metallic gown from Cannes, France. Check out the picture below.