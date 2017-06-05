Chance The Rapper wants Somebody Fired?
June 5, 2017 8:39 AM
By Stevey Newnez
Stevey Newnez
Chance is not very happy after Maher said the N-Word! I mean don’t alot of people use it now-a-days? Was it the the content form he used it? Maher did apologize, I mean so did KATHY Griffin. Everyone is apologizing, does it still make it right after you apologize?
IG @steveynewnez | TWITTER @steveynewnez | FACEBOOK Stevey Newnez
Stevey Newnez is a New Britain native and a graduate from CSB. We are excited to have this ball of energy to add to the Hot Morning Crew! This Urban Latino is known as...More from Stevey Newnez