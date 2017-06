Childish Gambino left his audience feeling some type of way at Governors Ball this weekend when he insinuated that his last album, “Awaken, My Love,” would be his last. I am a big fan of Gambino’s music. However, he does many other things outside of his music career. He is an actor, comedian, and a writer. Maybe he wants to focus on his other interests… What do you think? Is Childish Gambino done with making music?

Read more: https://hypebeast.com/2017/6/childish-gambino-last-album