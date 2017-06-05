Keshia Knight Pulliam Supports Bill Cosby In Court Today During Sexual Assault Trial

Keshia Knight Pulliam shows her support to Bill Cosby.

Keshia walked arm to arm with Bill Cosby today as he arrived for day one of his trial at the the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Arriving in good spirits he is currently on trial for sexual assault for allegedly assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand in January 2004. He is being charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault but has pleaded not guilty to all charges. on Monday, before the opening of Cosby’s sexual assault trial. Pulliam, wearing a bright pink scarf and a polka-dot blouse, held on to Cosby’s left arm.

Keshia had this to say on the Today Show.

“What I can say is this, I wasn’t there,” she said during her appearance on the Today show. “No one was there except for the two people to know exactly what happened. All I can speak to is the man that I know and I love. The fact that he has been such an example and you can’t take away from the great that he has done. You know, the millions and millions of dollars that he has given back to colleges and education. And just what he did with The Cosby Show and how groundbreaking that was.”

“You know, ultimately, they’re just that allegations,” she added. “And, you know, it’s very much been played out in the court of public opinion. But hey — we’re still in America, where ultimately you’re innocent till proven guilty and, you know, I wasn’t there. That’s just not the man I know, so I can’t speak to it.”

Check out the tweet from Bill Cosby below.

Thank you to Cliff and Claire’s 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus#TheCosbyShow#KeshiaKnightPulliam pic.twitter.com/5Ax9OiCjPV — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 5, 2017

